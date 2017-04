Turkey's central bank governor Erdem Basci addresses the general assembly of the bank in Ankara April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci remains in his post and rumours of his resignation are untrue, a spokesman said on Friday.

President Tayyip Erdogan's harsh criticism of Basci over the central bank's interest-rate policy had fuelled worries the governor may step down. The lira currency extended losses and hit a fresh record low of 2.5230, prior to the statement.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)