ANKARA Turkey has asked bidders in a missile defence system tender to extend the validity of their bids, Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said on Friday, keeping its options open despite provisionally awarding the deal to China.

The NATO member's decision to choose the $3.4 billion offer from the China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp (CPMIEC) - under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act - raised concerns among Turkey's Western allies.

"When these bids are submitted, everyone says their bids are valid until a particular date in terms of price and the date of delivery," Yilmaz told state broadcaster TRT.

"If there is deadlock with the first bidder, we will turn to the second bidder. So we said, extend the validity of your bids, this is what we have asked."

Turkey announced in September it had chosen China's FD-2000 missile defence system over rival offers from Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T and U.S.-listed Raytheon. It said China offered the most competitive terms and would allow co-production in Turkey.

Sources told Reuters in late October that Ankara had asked the United States to extend the pricing on Raytheon Co's Patriot proposal.

Yilmaz said Turkey would welcome new bids from the three parties, should they wish to improve their offers: "How would this all affect us? It would ease our hand in negotiations with China," he said.

