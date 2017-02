DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Kurdish guerrillas ambushed a military convoy in eastern Turkey late Saturday, killing three soldiers, security sources said.

They said the clash took place in the southeastern province of Sirnak when soldiers patrolling a road were attacked by guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

In June, jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan sent word through his lawyers that he had agreed with Turkish officials to set up a "peace council" aimed at ending a 27-year conflict in which 40,000 people have died.

Militant activity in the impoverished southeast continues, however.

