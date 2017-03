Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauds the members of his ruling AK Party (AKP), as he attends a meeting at his party headquarters in Ankara December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan presented a new list of cabinet ministers to President Abdullah Gul on Wednesday after three ministers resigned over a high-level graft inquiry, sources said.

It was unclear if more than the resigned ministers had been replaced. Erdogan is expected to make a statement later amid the spiralling corruption scandal.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by David Evans)