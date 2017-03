ANKARA A top Turkish court blocked a government-ordered regulation that police disclose investigations to their superiors, privately owned NTV news channel said on Friday.

The regulation, issued on December 21 after police went public with a graft case involving the sons of several cabinet ministers and the head of a state-run bank, was criticised by many Turks as a bid to limit damage from the scandal.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)