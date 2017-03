Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling AK Party (AKP), during a meeting at his party headquarters in Ankara December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said his ruling AK Party will not tolerate corruption on Wednesday after three cabinet members resigned over a high-level graft probe.

"The AK Party does not overlook or tolerate corruption. If it does, it will have removed its raison d'etre," Erdogan told a meeting of his party in Ankara.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay)