Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling AK Party (AKP), during a meeting at his party headquarters in Ankara December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said he replaced ten cabinet ministers, half of his total roster, after three ministers resigned over a high-level graft inquiry on Wednesday.

The replaced ministers included EU Minister Egemen Bagis, who was allegedly named in the corruption probe but had not resigned yet, and key positions such as the Economy and justice ministers.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)