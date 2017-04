Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a Peace Summit ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli, in Istanbul April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkey needs a new constitution and all parties involved in drawing it up need to reconsider their demands and reach consensus, the newly-elected president of the constitutional court said on Monday.

"At the level of economic and political development that our country has reached, a new constitution emerges as an inevitable necessity," said Zuhtu Arslan, addressing court members as well as President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

