Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
ANKARA Turkey on Friday reappointed a former defence minister who occupied the post for nearly a decade, after his successor was elected as parliamentary speaker.
Vecdi Gonul comes back into the job as Turkey deploys more troops along part of its border with Syria, following an intensification of fighting north of the Syrian city of Aleppo.
Members of parliament on Wednesday elected Ismet Yilmaz, who had served as defence minister since served since 2011, as their speaker. Gonul was defence minister from 2002 to 2011.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.