2 days ago
Turkey signs initial missile defence deal with French, Italian firms - Anadolu
#World News
July 17, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey signs initial missile defence deal with French, Italian firms - Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has signed an initial accord with French and Italian firms on the development of missile defence systems, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik as saying.

It cited Isik as saying at a French embassy reception on Friday that the deal encompassed the development and joint production of missile defence systems.

He said the deal was signed with the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, which is owned by the multinational European missile maker MBDA and France's Thales.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

