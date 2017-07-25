FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 9:52 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 25, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has made progress in plans to procure an S-400 missile defence system from Russia and signatures have been signed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"Steps have been taken and signatures signed with Russia concerning the S-400s. God willing we will see the S-400s in our country," Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at a party meeting in parliament.

NATO member Turkey said in April it had reached a "final stage" in talks to procure the air missile defence system. Turkey will not be able to integrate the Russian S-400 into the NATO system.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.