ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would be patient in monitoring the impact of the central bank's sharp hike in key interest rates, according to media reports.

The website of the Yeni Safak newspaper reported Erdogan as saying during his return from a visit to Iran that he may announce an "out of the ordinary" economic package in the days or weeks ahead.

