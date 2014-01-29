Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would be patient in monitoring the impact of the central bank's sharp hike in key interest rates, according to media reports.
The website of the Yeni Safak newspaper reported Erdogan as saying during his return from a visit to Iran that he may announce an "out of the ordinary" economic package in the days or weeks ahead.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.