ISTANBUL Turkey's economy grew a greater-than-expected 2.3 percent in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, in a speck of good news for the country as it faces the possibility of weeks of fractious talks on forming a coalition government.

President Tayyip Erdogan and members of the ruling AK Party had predicted for months the economy would get a boost after Sunday's parliamentary elections, arguing that political certainty would help spur investment.

But the AKP failed to secure a majority in the election, putting an end to its more than a decade of single-party rule and plunging Turkey into political uncertainty not seen since the 1990s.

That is hardly good news for investors, who are already worried about stalling economic growth, high debt levels and a cratering lira currency. While better than expected, Wednesday's GDP data would do little to improve the gloomy outlook, analysts said.

"This stronger outturn was caused by a sharp pick-up in consumer spending, which came at the cost of a lower domestic savings rate and a wider current account deficit," said William Jackson, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"None of this looks sustainable and we think growth will be weak over the coming quarters," he said in a note.

The 2.3 percent year-on-year growth outstripped the 1.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, triggering moderate gains in both stocks and the lira TRYTOM=D3, which has fallen more than 15 percent against the dollar this year.

Growth also slowed from the fourth quarter, when it was at 2.6 percent year-on-year, and remains well below the government's 4 percent target.

But Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the result was positive given stagnation in Europe, geopolitical tensions, financial volatility and political uncertainty.

"Leading indicators show growth has accelerated in the second quarter. The Turkish economy's fundamentals are sound. Political uncertainty should not last long," he wrote on Twitter.

ECONOMIC REFORM

Investors have taken a less sanguine view, however.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday the election result is likely to give rise to political uncertainty and delay the implementation of economic reform.

Turkey needs to increase domestic savings, liberalise its labour market and reduce energy dependency, Moody's said, all of which could be delayed by political instability.

The AKP now likely faces weeks of difficult coalition negotiations with reluctant opposition parties as it tries to form a stable government, or could seek to go it alone as a minority government ahead of an early election.

Its most likely junior partner is the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), with which it shares a certain degree of conservative and nationalist ideology.

In one sign that a coalition may be a possibility, a leading opposition politician said on Wednesday that Erdogan appeared open to all coalition possibilities.

While Erdogan is supposed to be above party politics as president, he still holds enormous sway over the AKP, which he founded.

Output grew 1.3 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistics Institute said. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.9 percent last year.

According to the Reuters poll, the economy is forecast to grow 3.05 percent this year as a whole, below a target of 4 percent in the government's medium-term programme.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 2.7340 to the dollar, firming from 2.757 late on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield tTR120325TA=IS fell to 9.54 from 9.72 percent on Tuesday.

The main Istanbul share index .XU100 rose 2 percent.

(Additional reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan; editing by Toby Chopra)