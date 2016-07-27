Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday his talks in Moscow with Russian officials on improving bilateral economic ties after a period of strain had taken place in "a very positive atmosphere".

Moscow imposed trade sanctions on Ankara over the Turkish shooting down of a Russian jet near the Syrian border last November, but the countries have now signalled a desire to rebuild relations.

Simsek, speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, said he had found the Russian officials "constructive, well-intentioned and supportive" during their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on August 9.

