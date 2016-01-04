Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek poses during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the country's main economic challenge this year will be battling inflation, but said a sharp rise in the minimum wage would be a handicap in that struggle.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Simsek said the impact of the minimum wage hike - which he said amounted to a 20 percent pay rise in real terms - could be between 1.1-2.2 percent on inflation, according to government studies.

Consumer prices rose 8.81 percent year-on-year in December, above the 8.52 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

Turkey introduced a 30 percent increase in the minimum wage on Jan. 1, a move promised by the ruling AK Party in the run-up to a Nov. 1 election at which it won back its parliamentary majority.

Simsek also said economic growth this year could top 4 percent, predicting that it may rise to around 4.5 percent. He described the net effect on the economy of tensions with Russia, a major trading partner, as "very limited", saying his previous forecast of a $3.1 billion impact was unchanged.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg)