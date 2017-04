Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek poses during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey will make "very serious efforts" to reduce inflation towards a 5 percent target, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday, as he announced the government's latest three-year economic programme.

Simsek said the government would focus on structural reforms to boost productivity and lower inflation and that the latest medium-term programme aimed to boost stable and comprehensive growth.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, with Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall)