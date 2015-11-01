ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party expects to win back its majority and be able to form a single-party government again after Sunday's general election, two senior AKP officials told Reuters as partial results filtered in.

One of the officials said the AKP expected its final share of the vote to stand at around 45-46 percent.

With almost half of votes counted, the AKP was on 53.2 percent, according to partial results broadcast by state-run TRT television. The results could still change significantly, with counting not yet completed in the country's largest cities.

"If this trend continues, it is likely that we will have a single party government," a second official said.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay)