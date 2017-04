ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that blasts which killed two people and injured more than 100 at a rally in southeast Turkey were a "provocation" designed to undermine peace before Sunday's parliamentary election.

In a written statement expressing sadness over the incident and condolences for the victims, Erdogan said state authorities were conducting the investigation into the incident sensitively.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)