DIYARBAKIR, Turkey The cause of an explosion that ripped through an election rally of a pro-Kurdish opposition party in Turkey's southeast on Friday was unclear, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas said.

"It is thought-provoking that this incident has taken place before the election," Demirtas told Turkey's CNN Turk television from the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir after the blast. "Whatever the cause of the blast, I am calling on the people of Diyarbakir to keep calm."

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)