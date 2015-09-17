ISTANBUL The head of a leading Turkish business association warned on Thursday that holding a snap election instead of looking for solutions for Turkey's structural problems was threatening macroeconomic balances.

A parliamentary election is to be held on Nov. 1 after a June 7 vote in which the ruling AK Party failed to gain a majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002. Coalition talks also failed.

"We placed so much importance on the formation of a strong coalition. A strong coalition could have brought comprehensive solutions to today's problems," the chairwoman of the Turkish Industrialists' & Businessmen's Association (TUSIAD), Cansen Basaran-Symes, told a meeting of the group.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)