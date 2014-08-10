ISTANBUL Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the Turkish people had "shown their will" in a presidential election which local media and allies said he had won, but stopped short of formally declaring victory, saying he would make a full statement later.

"I hope the final whistle will be blown by the referee, but the stands have made their decision. The people have shown their will," Erdogan told crowds of supporters at a convention centre in Istanbul, from where he will fly to the capital Ankara.

"The moment the results reach 100 percent we will call out from our balcony at our (party) headquarters," he said.

