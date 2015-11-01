ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday's election result, in which the AK Party he founded regained its majority, showed that the nation had chosen to protect an environment of stability and confidence.

Erdogan also said in an emailed statement that the most important message from the result was for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group that "violence, threats and bloodshed cannot coexist with democracy and the rule of law."

Turkey's security forces have been battling PKK militants in the country's predominantly Kurdish southeast in a renewed surge in violence since a ceasefire collapsed in July.

