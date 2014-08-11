Turkey's incumbent President Abdullah Gul and his wife Hayrunnisa Gul cast their ballots during presidential elections in Ankara August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish President Abdullah Gul signalled a return to politics after his term expires on Aug. 28, saying on Monday he would play a role in the ruling AK Party he co-founded with prime minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan.

"It is only natural that I return to my party when my presidency is over," Gul, who has been seen as a potential future prime minister, told reporters in Ankara.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)