Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
ANKARA Turkish President Abdullah Gul signalled a return to politics after his term expires on Aug. 28, saying on Monday he would play a role in the ruling AK Party he co-founded with prime minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan.
"It is only natural that I return to my party when my presidency is over," Gul, who has been seen as a potential future prime minister, told reporters in Ankara.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.