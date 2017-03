ANKARA A senior official from Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP opposition said the partial results from Sunday's general election were "disappointing", but that the party still expected to clear the 10 percent threshold to enter parliament.

Partial results broadcast by state-run TRT television put the HDP on 10.2 percent, with just over 80 percent of votes counted.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersal)