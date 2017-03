ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party has decided to maintain a three-term limit for its deputies, the clearest signal yet that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will run for the presidency in an August election, the party said on Friday.

There has been speculation in Turkey that the AKP could change its rules to enable Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for more than a decade, to stay on as prime minister for a fourth term.

