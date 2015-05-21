Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses AK Party' supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary elections in Istanbul, Turkey, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities believe a far-left militant was behind bomb attacks on two offices of a pro-Kurdish party ahead of a parliamentary election on June 7, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Six people were wounded in the city of Adana at the offices of the leftist Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). A simultaneous attack against HDP premises in the nearby town of Mersin did not cause injuries, officials said.

"The attacker is a terrorist who was arrested as part of the DHKP-C in the past," Davutoglu told a crowd of ruling AK Party supporters at a rally in the Black Sea town of Sinop.

His comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk.

The outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party–Front, or the DHKP-C, is a Marxist-Leninist group that has bombed Turkish police and U.S. interests in the past.

A statement from the Interior Ministry said police had identified a DHKP-C member who was behind the Adana and Mersin blasts and that he was now being sought by police.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the bombings, which were among 70 or so attacks on HDP offices and party members in the run-up to the June 7 vote, according to the HDP.

The HDP is seeking to gain enough support from voters beyond its Kurdish grassroots, especially progressives, to pass a 10 percent vote threshold and enter parliament.

Support for the HDP is limited by fears among many Turks it has links with the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a 30-year insurgency against the state in which 40,000 people have been killed. A peace process designed to end the conflict is under way.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Gulsen Solaker; Editing by Daren Butler and Digby Lidstone)