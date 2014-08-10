North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
ISTANBUL The main opposition candidate in Turkey's first presidential election congratulated Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday after results broadcast by Turkish media showed Erdogan had won.
"I congratulate Mr Prime Minister and wish him success," Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu said in a brief statement to reporters in Istanbul.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.