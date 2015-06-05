DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish police fired water cannon to disperse protesters after explosion rocked the pro-Kurdish opposition party's rally in southeastern Turkey, a Reuters reporter said on Friday.

The explosion, apparently caused by an electrical fault according to officials, injured several people at the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) rally in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, two days before a parliamentary election.

