ANKARA Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's first presidential election on Sunday after securing a majority of the votes, the High Election Board (YSK) said, citing provisional figures.

"The provisional results show that Erdogan has the majority of the valid votes," YSK chairman Sadi Guven told a news conference.

"Tomorrow I will provide the numbers. We have received more than 99 percent (of the votes). Tomorrow we will announce the provisional results."

