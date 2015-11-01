DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Sunday as they demonstrated against the results of a general election, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Dozens of protesters, some throwing stones, blocked a road near the centre of the largest city in the southeast after partial election results showed support for the pro-Kurdish opposition falling perilously close to the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

Security had been tight all day in the restive southeast, with some voting in the shadow of armoured police vehicles.

