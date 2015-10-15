A big Turkish flag partly covers the portrait of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu hung on an office of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Support for Turkey's ruling AK Party has risen to 42.5 percent ahead of Nov. 1 elections, from the 40.9 it had in June's vote, but is still not enough to form a single-party government, a Metropoll survey showed.

The June 7 vote saw the AKP lose its majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002. After failing to secure a coalition deal, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu formed an interim cabinet ahead of the snap poll in November.

"It's possible to say at the moment that we will not wake up on the morning of Nov. 2 with a result that is different from the June 7 election," Metropoll chairman Ozer Sencar said.

The survey put the secular main opposition CHP on 26.3 percent, the nationalist MHP on 16.3 and the pro-Kurdish HDP on 13.

The survey results would give the AKP 261 seats, short of the 276 needed to form a single-party government.

In the June election, the CHP won 25 percent, the MHP 16.3 and the HDP 13.1.

The survey was carried out on Oct. 4-7 with 2,526 participants.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Andrew Roche)