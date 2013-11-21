German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained an individual suspected of carrying an explosive device outside Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's offices in Ankara on Thursday, Turkey's Haberturk television channel reported.
Television footage showed streets sealed off in the area.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick TAttersall)
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.