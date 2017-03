ANKARA Newly inaugurated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that European Union accession, democratic reforms and the Kurdish peace process would be priorities, in his first speech as head of state.

"Turkey's path to the EU, which is a strategic target, will continue more decisively," Erdogan said of the country's decades old bid to join the union, addressing leaders and dignitaries from dozens of countries at the presidential palace.

