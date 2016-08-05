VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz on Friday told Ankara to moderate its words and actions after his Turkish counterpart described Austria as a "capital of radical racism".

Turkish Foreign Minster Mevlut Cavusoglu made his comments after Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern said he would start a debate among European leaders to stop European Union accession talks with Turkey due to its democratic and economic deficits.

"I sharply reject the criticism of Austria by Turkey's Foreign Minister. Ankara is called upon to moderate its choice of words and its course of action (at home) as well as to do its homework," a spokesman quoted Kurz as saying.

