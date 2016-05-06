Migrants disembark from a Turkish coastguard boat after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA The European Union expects cooperation from any subsequent Turkish government to finish migration and visa deals, the EU's envoy to Turkey said on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced he was stepping down.

"We worked together well with the administration, the refugee deal was an initiative proposed by the Turkish administration under Davutoglu," the head of European Commision delegation to Turkey, Hansjorg Haber, told reporters in a briefing.

"To finish the deal we need continuity, in technical issues as well as in the willingness to fulfil benchmarks. We expect that from any subsequent government."

