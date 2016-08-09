Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
COPENHAGEN The European Union should end accession negotiations with Turkey completely due to President Tayyip Erdogan's "undemocratic initiatives" and his support for reintroducing the death penalty, Denmark's government party said on Tuesday.
"The red line is crossed for what should be a minimum for an EU candidate country," foreign policy spokesman for the Liberal Party, Michael Aastrup Jensen, told Reuters.
"It should lead not only to a pause in the negotiations but to a downright stop, and a removal of Turkey from the list of candidate countries," he said.
The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
On Sunday, Austria's foreign minister threatened to block EU negotiations with Turkey.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."