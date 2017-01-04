ANKARA Turkey's EU Minister Omer Celik said on Wednesday changing the country's anti-terror laws would pose a threat to its security, reiterating Ankara's position that Brussels should not expect it to change its stance.

The European Union wants Turkey to amend its anti-terror laws in order for Turks to gain visa-free travel to Europe, part of a wider deal struck last year under which Turkey is helping to stem the flow of refugees and illegal migrants to Europe.

