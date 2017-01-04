May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
ANKARA Turkey's EU Minister Omer Celik said on Wednesday changing the country's anti-terror laws would pose a threat to its security, reiterating Ankara's position that Brussels should not expect it to change its stance.
The European Union wants Turkey to amend its anti-terror laws in order for Turks to gain visa-free travel to Europe, part of a wider deal struck last year under which Turkey is helping to stem the flow of refugees and illegal migrants to Europe.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.