ANKARA Officials from Greece and the European Union will visit Turkey to work out the mechanics of the migrant deal signed between the EU and Turkey last week, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Under the deal, no migrants will be sent back to Turkey by force, the official said, adding that almost half of the 72 criteria put forward by the EU for Turks to secure visa-free travel to Europe were completed.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)