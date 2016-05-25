Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
ANKARA Turkey's relationship with the European Union is very important but it is not the "sole option" for Ankara, Omer Celik, Turkey's new minister for EU affairs, said on Wednesday.
Celik, who has replaced Volkan Bozkir in the new cabinet named by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday, also told reporters that Turkey wants the EU to drop its "double standards" in the fight against terrorism.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.