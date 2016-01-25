Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal - source
Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
ANKARA The volume of trade between Turkey and the European Union could rise to $300 billion (210.54 billion pounds) from around $150 billion (105.27 billion pounds) currently once a customs agreement between them has been revised, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.
He told a joint news conference with EU officials that talks on the customs deal would begin in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc ended the first quarter with fewer customers than Wall Street expected but issued a bullish forecast on the number of new subscribers it expects by mid-year, in a positive sign for its big international expansion.