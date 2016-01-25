ANKARA The volume of trade between Turkey and the European Union could rise to $300 billion (210.54 billion pounds) from around $150 billion (105.27 billion pounds) currently once a customs agreement between them has been revised, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.

He told a joint news conference with EU officials that talks on the customs deal would begin in the second half of the year.

