ANKARA Turkey still wants to join the European Union but the bloc is confused and this needs to be fixed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, after the European Parliament called for Turkey's accession talks to be suspended.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Yildirim said the parliament's decision had no value for Turkey and that it did not represent the views of higher European Union bodies.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)