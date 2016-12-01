ANKARA When the EU keeps its promises on visa liberalisation for Turks, humanitarian aid and opening new "chapters" in Ankara's talks to join the bloc, then Turkey will also show good intentions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan, who was speaking to a group of provincial leaders at the presidential palace in the capital, also said Turkey had run out of energy to "chase after" Europe.

Erdogan also said Ankara wants to maintain political and economic relations with Russia, Iran, China and Central Asian countries at the "highest level", but that he did not see good relations with the East as an alternative to the West, and vice versa.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)