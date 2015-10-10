Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
ANKARA Thirty people were killed and 126 were wounded in two explosions outside the main train station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.
The wounded were being treated in various hospitals after the explosions which occurred at 10:04 am (8.04 a.m. BT) as people gathered for a rally organised by unions and civil society groups, the ministry said in a written statement.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.