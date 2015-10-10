ANKARA Thirty people were killed and 126 were wounded in two explosions outside the main train station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

The wounded were being treated in various hospitals after the explosions which occurred at 10:04 am (8.04 a.m. BT) as people gathered for a rally organised by unions and civil society groups, the ministry said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)