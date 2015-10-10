Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
ANKARA Eight-six people were killed in twin bomb blasts in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, while another 186 people were wounded including 28 who are in intensive care, Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu told a news conference.
Asked about security measures at the rally where the attacks took place, Interior Minister Selami Altinok told the same news conference there were no security shortcomings.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.