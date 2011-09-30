ISTANBUL An explosion in a residential area on the outskirts of Turkey's southern city of Antalya killed one person and wounded two more on Friday, Turkish state media Anatolian said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the blast which took place in the town of Goynuk, located on the outskirts of Antalya, a city on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, that is popular with Turkish and foreign holidaymakers.

"An explosion, the cause of which is still unknown, took place in a residential area far from any tourist area, killing one person whose identity is also still unknown," Antalya's deputy governor Recep Yuksel told Anatolian.

"Two people who were nearby were lightly wounded. Investigations surrounding the incident are still continuing."

Anatolian said a large security perimeter had been formed around the area.

TV images from Dogan, a private Turkish news agency, showed the blast site near a paramilitary checkpoint at the entrance to Goynuk town.

Kurdish separatists, leftists and Islamist militants have carried out bomb attacks in Turkish cities in the past.

Last week, three people were killed and at least 15 wounded when a car bomb exploded in a busy street in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a group connected to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas claimed responsibility for that attack and threatened more raids in Turkish cities.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch)