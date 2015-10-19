People attend a commemoration for the victims of the October 10 bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2015. Three people wounded in last Saturday's double suicide bombings in Turkey's capital Ankara have died of their injuries, the chief prosecutor's office said on Friday,... REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have identified one of two suicide bombers who killed 102 people in an attack this month as a young man from southeast Turkey whose brother carried out a similar attack in July, state media reported prosecutors as saying on Monday.

The Ankara prosecutor's office named the bomber as Yunus Emre Alagoz from the town of Adiyaman and said work was continuing on identifying the other bomber, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Alagoz was a prime suspect in the Ankara bombing targeting pro-Kurdish activists, the worst attack of its kind in modern Turkey's history, which occurred as political parties prepared for a Nov. 1 parliamentary election.

His brother Seyh Abdurrahman Alagoz walked into a group of pro-Kurdish student activists in Suruc near the Syrian border in July and blew himself up, killing 33 people.

The Alagoz brothers would hold court in a small teahouse in the conservative town of Adiyaman with young followers, praying, reading the Koran and painting a picture of a better life across the border in Syria, in the ranks of Islamic State.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in an interview with AHaber TV earlier on Monday that authorities had confirmed the identity of one of the two suicide bombers and that 15 people had been detained over the bombing, four of whom were remanded in custody.

The Ankara blasts triggered protests against what critics of President Tayyip Erdogan and the government see as major intelligence failings.

Two officials at the Adiyaman prosecutor's office told Reuters previously that the Alagoz brothers' father had filed a criminal complaint against Yunus on Oct. 15, 2014 on suspicion that he had joined an "armed terrorist organisation".

