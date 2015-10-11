ANKARA Initial indications suggest Islamic State was responsible for twin bombings in the Turkish capital Ankara and investigations are focussing on the radical Islamist group, two senior Turkish security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

One of the sources said Saturday's bombings, which a pro-Kurdish opposition party said had killed 128 people, bore striking similarities to a suicide bombing in July in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border, also blamed on Islamic State.

"This attack was in the style of Suruc and all the signs are that it was a copy of that attack ... the signs point to ISIL (Islamic State)," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"All signs indicate that the attack may have been carried out by ISIL. We are completely focussed on ISIL," the second source told Reuters.

