Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
LOS ANGELES U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his condolences in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the loss of life from an attack in Ankara on Saturday, the White House said.
"The president conveyed his deepest personal sympathies for those killed and injured in these heinous attacks, and affirmed that the American people stand in solidarity with the people of Turkey in the fight against terrorism and shared security challenges in the region," the White House said in a statement.
Obama is travelling in California for a fundraising swing.
WASHINGTON A woman was arrested near the U.S. Capitol in Washington after police said she drove erratically, crashed into another vehicle and tried to run over officers on Wednesday.