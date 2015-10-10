LOS ANGELES U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his condolences in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the loss of life from an attack in Ankara on Saturday, the White House said.

"The president conveyed his deepest personal sympathies for those killed and injured in these heinous attacks, and affirmed that the American people stand in solidarity with the people of Turkey in the fight against terrorism and shared security challenges in the region," the White House said in a statement.

Obama is travelling in California for a fundraising swing.

