Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
ISTANBUL Twin bomb blasts in the Turkish capital Ankara which killed dozens of people on Saturday were apparently the result of a suicide bombing, a senior Turkish security official told Reuters on Saturday, noting no vehicle was destroyed in the explosions.
The official, who declined to be identified, also said a ban had been imposed in Turkey on broadcasting images which directly showed the bomb blasts.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.