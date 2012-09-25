Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
TUNCELI, Turkey Five soldiers were killed in the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli on Tuesday after a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated as their military vehicle was passing, security sources said.
Turkish television footage showed two vehicles in flames on what appeared to be a thinly-populated road connecting two districts of the city.
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led military coalition on Saturday said its forces destroyed a building in the main medical complex of western Mosul, suspected to house an Islamic State command center.